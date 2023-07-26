Heavy rain likely in Odisha, IMD asks fishermen not to venture into sea till July 27

Heavy rain is likely over Odisha and fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea until Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department. "Heavy rain is likely over Odisha on July 26, with heavy to very heavy rain likely over many parts of South and Coastal Odisha. Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea till July 27", said Umashankar Das, senior scientist, IMD on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Yanam for the next five days, starting from June 22 to 26, today. Also, in Karnataka, monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc.

Water from the Kaveri River reached sections of low-lying areas of Kodagu district and caused alarm among the residents, officials said on Tuesday. According to District Authority Officials, heavy rains battered the Kodagu district in Karnataka as a result of which the Cauvery River swelled and entered some of the low-lying areas of the district and alarmed the locals.

In the wake of the prevailing situation, district commissioners have declared a holiday for today for all the schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions in Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)