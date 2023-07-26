Left Menu

Parts of national capital receive downpour

Some parts of the national capital on Tuesday received downpour. Visuals from the Ring Road and Mandi House showed the downpour. 

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:27 IST
Parts of national capital receive downpour
Visuals from the Ring road in the national capital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Some parts of the national capital on Tuesday received downpour. Visuals from the Ring Road and Mandi House showed the downpour.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in the national capital still flows just a few centimetres below the danger mark. At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm.

In the NCR, the Hindon River also witnessed a rise in the water level. Visuals showed that the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged following the surged water level due to which many vehicles got stuck in the water.

"The water level of the Hindon River has increased due to which the administration is present here. We are appealing to the people to vacate the houses", said Anil Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Talking about the submerged area, DCP Yadav said, "There is a dump yard of Ola company where old and damaged vehicles are kept. They were given 2 notices by the police administration to remove the vehicles...The surrounding villages have been evacuated. There is no loss of life of any kind..."

The Hindon is a tributary of the Yamuna River. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

