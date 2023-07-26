Left Menu

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR early morning

Rain lashed parts of the national capital during wee hours on Wednesday morning. Parts of the city such as ITO got waterlogged causing traffic snarls and hinderance in traffic movement.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:28 IST
Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rain lashed parts of the national capital during wee hours on Wednesday morning. Parts of the city such as ITO got waterlogged causing traffic snarls and hinderance in traffic movement. Parts of Delhi-NCR region including Noida and Ghaziabad experienced heavy rainfall early in the morning.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall till July 27, which will impact the temperature. Meanwhile, Yamuna river in the national capital is still flowing just few centimetres below the danger mark.

At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm. The rise in water level has been a matter of concern, leading to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions. The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

However, the river crossed the danger mark at 5:0 pm on July 10 following incessant rainfall in the national capital. (ANI)

