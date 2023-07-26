Parlaiment's Monsoon session, Day 5: I.N.D.I.A's no-confidence motion against govt likely to persisit 'logjam' 

As the logjam in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session persisted for the fourth day over situation in Manipur, the day five on Wednesday might pose a challenge for the Centre amid the no-confidence motion proposed by I.N.D.I.A alliance against the government. The Opposition's alliance-- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance-- is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha today, the Leader of the Opposition in Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The sources on Tuesday said that the opposition parties are weighing various options including a no-confidence motion as it would entail a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there will be a discussion on Manipur violence also. Meanwhile, as the Parliament reconvene today at 11 am, Union Minister Jitendra Singh to make statements regarding the status of implementation of the Recommendations/ Observations contained in the 126th, and 127th Report of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav will also move that the Bill further to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, as reported by the Joint Committee, be taken into consideration, according to Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the motion for election to the council of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will be moved.

Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing repeated adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written letter to two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for debate on Manipur issue, saying the government is ready for a discussion and "seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines". The Home Minister, who informed about the letters while replying to debate on the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha later informed about the letters in a tweet on Tuesday. Twenty-six opposition parties had earlier this month named their alliance I.N.D.I.A. (ANI)

