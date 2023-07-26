Left Menu

Monsoon Session: Centre to table Bill in Rajya Sabha for inclusion of certain communities of Himachal Pradesh in ST list

The Central Government is likely to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to provide for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:37 IST
Monsoon Session: Centre to table Bill in Rajya Sabha for inclusion of certain communities of Himachal Pradesh in ST list
Rajya Sabha (File Pic: credit/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Central Government is likely to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to provide for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Himachal Pradesh. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha in the second half of the session, on Wednesday, for its consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Himachal Pradesh.  The Order lists the tribal communities deemed to be Scheduled Tribes in states and union territories. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last year, includes the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023