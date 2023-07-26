Monsoon Session: Centre to table Bill in Rajya Sabha for inclusion of certain communities of Himachal Pradesh in ST list

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Central Government is likely to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to provide for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Himachal Pradesh. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha in the second half of the session, on Wednesday, for its consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Himachal Pradesh. The Order lists the tribal communities deemed to be Scheduled Tribes in states and union territories. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last year, includes the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

