Left Menu

Hero Future Energies signs MoUs for INR 6200 crores to develop future Renewable energy projects

The MoUs, were signed on the sidelines of 4th G20 Energy Transition Working Group ETWG meetings at Goa. A sum of Rs 6200 crores, gained cumulatively with the MoUs, will be used for development of Renewable Projects across India including Solar Wind for CI customers, Utility projects and Green Hydrogen Derivatives and will strengthen the company by ensuring the financial closure for future projects in the pipeline.Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Srivatsan Iyer, Global CEO, Hero Future Energies said, We are enthusiastic about the collaboration with REC and PFC Limited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 11:07 IST
Hero Future Energies signs MoUs for INR 6200 crores to develop future Renewable energy projects
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Hero Future Energies has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with REC Limited and PFC Limited for infusion of Rs.3100 crores each in HFE over the next five years. The MoUs, were signed on the sidelines of 4th G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meetings at Goa. A sum of Rs 6200 crores, gained cumulatively with the MoUs, will be used for development of Renewable Projects across India including Solar & Wind for C&I customers, Utility projects and Green Hydrogen Derivatives and will strengthen the company by ensuring the financial closure for future projects in the pipeline.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Srivatsan Iyer, Global CEO, Hero Future Energies said, ''We are enthusiastic about the collaboration with REC and PFC Limited. The company aims to grow 5x in the next 5 years and this significant financial backing will accelerate our business expansion across geographies. '' Hero Future Energies currently has a portfolio of 1.8 GW of wind, grid-connected solar and rooftop solar power generating assets operating in India and Europe and another 2 GW of shovel ready projects across India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and UK.

About Hero Future Energies Established in 2012, Hero Future Energies is present across multiple states in India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Singapore, Ukraine and the UK. The company is an independent power producer (IPP) with about 1.8 GW of operating assets across utility and commercial & industrial sectors. The company plans to invest progressively in grid connected solar and wind, rooftop sectors, energy storage and green hydrogen over the next few years in India and internationally. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023