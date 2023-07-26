Himachal rains: National Highway blocked in Shimla's Jeori and Broni Nallah

Persistent downpours in the Shimla district have blocked the National Highways in the Jeori and Broni Nallah area near Jhakri in the region, officials said on Wednesday. As per visuals by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). the National Highways at two Broni Nallah and Jeori locations in Shimla district have been blocked as a result of heavy rainfall in the hill state.

Several houses were damaged in the early hours of Tuesday due to a cloudburst in Kullu's Panchnala. In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Ashutosh Garg said that a total of five houses were completely damaged due to the occurrence of cloudbursts.

"Five houses have been completely damaged and 15 partially damaged due to cloudburst. Apart from this, the Bhuntar-Gadsa Maniyar road has also been damaged. Two bridges were also washed away due to the cloudburst," he said. Earlier, National Highway-5 had been blocked at three places in Shimla and Kinnaur districts due to landslides in the region.

According to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the NH-5 had been blocked due to landslides at Nog Kenchi near Kumarsain, Broni Nallah near Jhakri Village in Shimla district and near Nigulsari Village in the Kinnaur district. The Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police on Sunday took to Twitter and updated about roadblocks in the Shimla district.

"NH 705 Theog-Hatkoti road closed at Bagra due to landslide, Kotkhai-Baghi road closed due to landslide, Fagu-Kot darbar road closed due to landslide," tweeted HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert and predicted heavy rainfall in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh on July 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)