Left Menu

Iberdrola sells 49% stake in Baltic Eagle wind farm to Abu Dhabi's Masdar

Masdar is a renewable energy company owned by the United Arab Emirates' sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. The deal is part of Iberdrola's strategy to sell stakes in its wind developments to raise cash to help finance its 150 billion euro 2020-2030 investment plan, mostly devoted to renewables and power grids.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-07-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 11:34 IST
Iberdrola sells 49% stake in Baltic Eagle wind farm to Abu Dhabi's Masdar
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish utility Iberdrola has sold a 49% stake in its 476 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in German waters in the Baltic Sea to Abu Dhabi's Masdar for about 375 million euros ($414.5 million), it said on Wednesday. Iberdrola said that the deal pegged the total value of the so-called Baltic Eagle project, which is set to have 50 wind turbines off Germany's northeastern coast, once the turbines are built and ready to operate, at about 1.6 billion euros. Masdar will contribute proportionally to its stake to develop the project.

The Spanish power giant "will control and manage the asset, providing operation and maintenance services and other corporate services" by retaining a 51% majority stake, it added. Masdar is a renewable energy company owned by the United Arab Emirates' sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

The deal is part of Iberdrola's strategy to sell stakes in its wind developments to raise cash to help finance its 150 billion euro 2020-2030 investment plan, mostly devoted to renewables and power grids. Iberdrola has already struck other similar deals with large sovereign wealth funds Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) and Singapore's GIC.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023