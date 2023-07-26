Left Menu

Danone writes down Russia assets, beats on like-for-like sales

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 11:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

France's Danone said on Wednesday it will 'deconsolidate' its Russia business in July, triggering a roughly 200 million euro ($221 million) cash impairment and a non-cash foreign exchange translation difference of about 500 million euros. The Russian state this month took control of Danone's Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP) subsidiary along with beer company Carlsberg's stake in a local brewer.

"Danone will continue to investigate the situation to understand the implications of the decisions of the Russian authorities on the ongoing EDP operations of Danone in Russia, as well as on the ongoing sale process," the maker of Activia yoghurt, Evian water and Aptamil infant milk said in a statement. The company said last October it was seeking a buyer for its dairy food business in Russia, in a deal that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion).

Danone will continue to provide information on material developments related to the situation of its EDP operations in Russia, the company said, adding that it would keep investigating how to protect its assets and its rights as a shareholder, with a first priority to ensure its people's safety. The company said the ruble-to-euro forex difference would have "no impact on the Group’s total equity."

Danone also reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly like-for-like sales, as it increased prices again to make up for rising costs. ($1 = 0.9047 euros)

