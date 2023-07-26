Qatar's sovereign wealth fund to buy around 1 pc stake in Reliance Retail for USD 1 billion

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a stake in the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Industries for USD 1 billion (Rs 8,199 crore).

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) would acquire around 1 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), valuing the business at around USD 100 billion, industry sources said.

The move would help RRVL, which is the holding company of the retail empire of Reliance Industries, to expedite its expansion further.

When contacted, a Reliance Retail spokesperson told PTI:'' The company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. As a principle, we do not comment on market speculations and rumours.” Earlier this month, a news report said two global consultants appointed by the company had valued RRVL between USD 92-96 billion.

RRVL is aggressively expanding its business here by acquiring the companies and getting the franchise rights of leading international brands for the Indian market.

Earlier this month, Reliance Retail had said it was reducing the equity share capital to the extent held by shareholders other than its promoter and holding company.

Its board had on July 4, 2023, approved a proposal in which shares held by such shareholders shall stand cancelled and extinguished as per the capital reduction plan.

In 2020, RRVL had raised Rs 47,265 crore (around USD 6.4 billion) from global private equity funds for a 10.09 per cent stake, valuing the company at more than Rs 4.2 lakh crore.

This was the largest fundraising exercise in the sector at that time.

The company had raised funds from Silver Lake, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GIC, TPG, General Atlantic and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund at a valuation of around USD 57 billion at that time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)