Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 falls at open as miners drag, NatWest falls

UK's FTSE 100 fell at the open on Wednesday, with mining stocks leading declines after global miner Rio Tinto reported a fall in first-half profit, while shares of NatWest slipped after the bank's CEO stepped down. By 0706 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 12:47 IST
UK's FTSE 100 falls at open as miners drag, NatWest falls
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 fell at the open on Wednesday, with mining stocks leading declines after global miner Rio Tinto reported a fall in first-half profit, while shares of NatWest slipped after the bank's CEO stepped down.

By 0706 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat. NatWest Group fell 2.2% after CEO Alison Rose stepped down with immediate effect having admitted to a "serious error of judgment" in discussing former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage's relationship with the bank with a BBC journalist.

Industrial metal miners slipped 1.9% as London-listed shares of Rio Tinto lost 2.1% after the company reported a near 34% drop in first-half underlying earnings and slashed its interim dividend. Rolls-Royce soared 15.2% after the aero-engineering company raised its full-year operating profit forecast.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings jumped 4.7% after the luxury automaker kept its 2023 forecast unchanged and reported a smaller pre-tax loss for the second quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023