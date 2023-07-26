UK's FTSE 100 falls at open as miners drag, NatWest falls
UK's FTSE 100 fell at the open on Wednesday, with mining stocks leading declines after global miner Rio Tinto reported a fall in first-half profit, while shares of NatWest slipped after the bank's CEO stepped down. By 0706 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK's FTSE 100 fell at the open on Wednesday, with mining stocks leading declines after global miner Rio Tinto reported a fall in first-half profit, while shares of NatWest slipped after the bank's CEO stepped down.
By 0706 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat. NatWest Group fell 2.2% after CEO Alison Rose stepped down with immediate effect having admitted to a "serious error of judgment" in discussing former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage's relationship with the bank with a BBC journalist.
Industrial metal miners slipped 1.9% as London-listed shares of Rio Tinto lost 2.1% after the company reported a near 34% drop in first-half underlying earnings and slashed its interim dividend. Rolls-Royce soared 15.2% after the aero-engineering company raised its full-year operating profit forecast.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings jumped 4.7% after the luxury automaker kept its 2023 forecast unchanged and reported a smaller pre-tax loss for the second quarter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
On this day in 2002, India captured Natwest Series by defeating England at Lord's
NatWest Bank CEO ousted after furore over politician Nigel Farage's bank account
Natwest CEO resigns after admitting to 'serious error' in Farage row
Natwest CEO resigns after admitting to 'serious error' in Farage row
NatWest backs CEO after she admits 'serious error' over Farage leak