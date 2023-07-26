Left Menu

Mumbai experiences moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25-26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25-26.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 12:56 IST
Mumbai experiences moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25-26
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25-26. The Weather Department said that Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 25 to 8:30 AM on July 26.

"Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rainfall from 0830 IST of July 25 to 0830 IST of July 26 Rainfall in mm Santacruz 86.1, Colaba 44.6, Bandra 58.0, Dahisar 112.0, Ram mandir 87.5, Chembur 32.5, Byculla 16.0, CSMT 43.0, Matunga 21.0, Sion 51.0," tweeted the IMD. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, "Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, the Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 AM."

Earlier in the day, authorities declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department on Tuesday. The weather department on Monday also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till July 27.

The weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27. Last week, following incessant rainfall, a landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km away from Mumbai.

At least 26 people have died by being trapped in the debris caused by the landslide, as per the National Disaster Response Force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

