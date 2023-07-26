Left Menu

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:25 IST
Guar gum futures fall on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Guar gum prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 2 to Rs 12,440 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for August delivery declined Rs 2 or 0.02 per cent to Rs 12,440 per five quintals in 39,685 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

