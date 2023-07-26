Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 2 to Rs 12,440 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for August delivery declined Rs 2 or 0.02 per cent to Rs 12,440 per five quintals in 39,685 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

