Left Menu

BHEL synchronises 660 MW Unit-2 of Maitree thermal power project in Bangladesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:29 IST
BHEL synchronises 660 MW Unit-2 of Maitree thermal power project in Bangladesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals on Wednesday announced synchronisation of 660-MW unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) with the electricity grid in Bangladesh.

Synchronisation of a thermal power plant means beginning of electricity supply through main grid at prescribed parameters.

The synchronisation of the unit has been done ahead of the commitment given at a high level G2G meeting, which was a very tough target even at the time it was given, a company statement said.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has achieved a major milestone with the successful synchronisation of the 660-MW Unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bangladesh, it stated.

Maitree STPP is located at Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat, Bangladesh, and is being set up by BHEL for the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and NTPC Ltd.

The project is a symbol of successful cooperation between India and Bangladesh and is a priority infrastructure development project for Bangladesh aimed at establishing reliable, cost-effective, base-load power production in the country.

This project is a testament to BHEL's expertise and technological prowess in the power sector, it said, adding that the accomplishment further strengthens BHEL's position as a leading global player in providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023