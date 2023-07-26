BHEL synchronises 660 MW Unit-2 of Maitree thermal power project in Bangladesh
State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals on Wednesday announced synchronisation of 660-MW unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) with the electricity grid in Bangladesh.
Synchronisation of a thermal power plant means beginning of electricity supply through main grid at prescribed parameters.
The synchronisation of the unit has been done ahead of the commitment given at a high level G2G meeting, which was a very tough target even at the time it was given, a company statement said.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has achieved a major milestone with the successful synchronisation of the 660-MW Unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bangladesh, it stated.
Maitree STPP is located at Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat, Bangladesh, and is being set up by BHEL for the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and NTPC Ltd.
The project is a symbol of successful cooperation between India and Bangladesh and is a priority infrastructure development project for Bangladesh aimed at establishing reliable, cost-effective, base-load power production in the country.
This project is a testament to BHEL's expertise and technological prowess in the power sector, it said, adding that the accomplishment further strengthens BHEL's position as a leading global player in providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions.
