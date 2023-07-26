Left Menu

UP: Gas pipeline explodes in Yamuna; no casualty

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 26-07-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 15:12 IST
UP: Gas pipeline explodes in Yamuna; no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gas pipeline of a private company burst in the Yamuna here on Wednesday, leading to the formation of a spout of water that shot up 25-30 feet into the air.

The incident took place in Chhaprauli area of Baghpat district, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhash Singh said. There has been no casualty in this incident, he added.

The gas pipeline of the Indraprastha Gas Limited Company suddenly burst in the Yamuna near Jagosh village.

Videos of the incident showed a spout of water shooting up 25-30 feet into the air, triggering panic among the local people.

The SDM said senior officials who reached the spot alerted the people in the area and also informed the gas company about the incident.

The gas supply in the pipeline has been stopped, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023