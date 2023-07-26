M K Agrotech enters mustard oil segment, eyes Rs 25 cr revenue this fiscal

M K Agrotech, which sells cooking oils under Sunpure brand, on Wednesday said it has entered the mustard oil category and is targeting a Rs 25-crore revenue from this segment in the current fiscal.

In a statement, the Bengaluru-based edible oil company said it has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Sunpure Mustard Oil.

M K Agrotech said it plans to set up an edible oil refinery in Mumbai to cater to its growing demand.

''The newly-launched mustard oil segment is expected to clock Rs 25 crore in revenue in 2023-24,'' the statement said.

M K Agrotech Director Mannan Khan said, ''As the world's largest consumer and importer of edible oils, with a demand of about 23 million tonnes annually, India is a powerful market with remarkable opportunities. Traditional edible oils such as soyabean, palm, sunflower, and mustard oil continue to be the mainstay, even as newer choices are being explored in Indian households.'' The company sells sunflower oil, groundnut oil, refined groundnut oil, rice bran oil, refined palmolein oil, sugar, vanaspati, whole wheat atta, and spices.

It has an annual turnover of about Rs 3,400 crore, the statement said.

