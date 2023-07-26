Uniper's financial development is "positive sign" - finmin

The German government takes Uniper's financial development as a "positive sign", the finance ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The comment comes after the bailed-out company adjusted its outlook as a result of more favourable than expected gas price developments.

The ministry said the German government will "present an exit strategy to the European Commission by the end of 2023" as anticipated.

