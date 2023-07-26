"PM links us with terrorist organisations": Kharge replies to HM Amit Shah's letter

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday replied to the letter of Union home minister Amit Shah who sought cooperation from the opposition parties in Parliament for a discussion on the Manipur issue. In a reply to the letter, Kharge said that the government's behaviour in Parliament as stated by Home Minister in the letter yesterday was different from the ground reality.

Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote a letter to both Leaders of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and said that the government is ready for a full-fledged discussion. "The Opposition is demanding a statement from the government on Manipur. I want to tell you that not just a statement, the government is ready for a full-fledged discussion. But this will need the cooperation of all parties. Through you, I appeal to all Opposition parties that please come forward for a discussion in a good environment," Amit Shah said in his letter.

Replying to it, Kharge on Wednesday said, "There is a difference between the words and actions of the government's sentiments expressed in your letter. Contrary to the spirit of your letter, the attitude in the House has been insensitive and arbitrary. This attitude is not new and Opposition has also been seen in the last several sessions." Kharge also took note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, comparing the grouping with terrorist outfits like Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India.

"The day PM Modi links us with terrorist organisations, the home minister writes a letter seeking cooperation from the opposition parties. The gap between the government and the opposition existed for years, but now we see a gap in the government as well. Calling INDIA directionless by PM Modi is unfortunate," Kharge wrote in his letter. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the fifth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha, which has been accepted by Speaker Om Birla.

The Speaker admitted the motion and said the time of the debate will be decided later. Moreover, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday. (ANI)

