Left Menu

Modicare Becomes 100% 'Plastic Waste Neutral

Modicare Limited, one of Indias leading direct-selling companies, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming 100 Plastic Waste Neutral. The collected waste includes bottles, tubes, caps, sachets and jars, exemplifying the companys dedication to responsible waste management. By achieving the milestone of becoming 100 plastic waste neutral, Modicare demonstrates its dedication to responsible waste management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:40 IST
Modicare Becomes 100% 'Plastic Waste Neutral
Modicare Limited logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct-selling companies, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming 100% 'Plastic Waste Neutral'. Through its unwavering commitment to sustainable practices, Modicare has successfully collected & recycled 100% post-consumer plastic waste and recycled 100% pre-consumer plastic packaging waste in FY 22-23 as per its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandate. This significant milestone exemplifies Modicare's commitment to combat plastic pollution and create a greener future. As part of its efforts to reduce plastic waste and preserve the environment, Modicare has collected approximately 1000 metric tonnes of plastic waste across 35 cities in India. The collected waste includes bottles, tubes, caps, sachets and jars, exemplifying the company's dedication to responsible waste management. Reports indicate that urban India generates almost 62 million metric tonnes of solid waste each year, with 3.4 million metric tonnes being plastic waste. Modicare has taken proactive steps to address this issue by collaborating with government-registered recycling partners and implementing door-to-door collection facilities, effective segregation and channelisation of segregated plastic waste to authorised recycler. By processing various types of plastic waste, including rigid, flexible and multi-layered plastic (MLP), Modicare transforms them into reusable consumer products. In FY 21-22, the company reused 344.31 metric tonnes of rigid plastic, utilised 43.87 metric tonnes of flexible plastic for energy generation and recycled 41.90 metric tonnes of MLP, demonstrating its comprehensive approach to plastic recycling across diverse packaging materials. Mr. Samir K Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, ''Ever since inception, we at Modicare have been deeply invested in adopting eco-conscious and sustainability-driven approach in whatever we do. Our dedication to minimising our environmental impact goes beyond mere compliance; it is ingrained in the very fabric of our ethos. We are immensely proud to announce that we have achieved a significant milestone by becoming 100% 'plastic waste neutral'. This accomplishment exemplifies our commitment to the planet. However, our efforts don't stop at recycling. We are actively exploring the potential of recycled plastic for energy generation and other reusable activities, pushing the boundaries of innovation. Through these actions, we reinforce our overarching vision of creating a safer and cleaner environment for a better tomorrow. We are committed and invested to become more sustainable each day.'' Over the years, Modicare has undertaken efforts to address its environmental impact and promote long-term sustainable growth. By achieving the milestone of becoming 100% 'plastic waste neutral', Modicare demonstrates its dedication to responsible waste management. As Modicare Limited continues its journey, it remains committed to driving positive change towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious world. About Modicare Modicare is one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. In 2022, the company was ranked 5th among India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year and also recognised as among the 100 Best Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among India’s Best Workplaces for Women for three consecutive years. Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and offers over 365+ products, 750+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Nutritional Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, 18Karat Gold Plated Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres. 

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023