Left Menu

Om Birla to address NE states'' Assembly Speakers meet in Shillong on Saturday

The two-day conference, starting on July 29 under the chairmanship of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, will discuss the management of natural disasters and ways to improve regional connectivity, he said on Wednesday.The 20th annual conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region Zone III will be held in Shillong from Saturday.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:45 IST
Om Birla to address NE states'' Assembly Speakers meet in Shillong on Saturday
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address a conference of Assembly Speakers of the eight northeastern states on Saturday, an official said. The two-day conference, starting on July 29 under the chairmanship of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, will discuss the management of natural disasters and ways to improve regional connectivity, he said on Wednesday.

“The 20th annual conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region Zone III will be held in Shillong from Saturday. Assembly Speakers of the northeastern states will attend the meeting. The delegates are expected to reach Meghalaya on Friday,” the official of the state assembly secretariat said. The CPA India Region comprises a total of 31 Legislatures, from Assam in the east to Gujarat in the West. The zone III consists of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will also address the conference on the first day along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the official said.

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan will address the gathering on Sunday, and in the evening, he will host a dinner for the delegates at the Raj Bhavan here, the official said.

The delegates will visit scenic Sohra in East Khasi Hills district on July 31 and will participate in a lunch hosted by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma at a resort there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023