Assam floods: 9 animals including 2 rhinos die in Kaziranga National Park

The official further said that the water is receding in the Kaziranga National & Park Tiger Reserve while the authorities were monitoring the flood situation.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:05 IST
Nine animals died in the Kaziranga Nationa Park due to floods, an official said (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nine animals including two one-horned rhinoceros died in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve after flood waters of the Brahmaputra River submerged the park earlier this month, officials said. The official further informed that the water level is receding and the authorities are constantly monitoring the flood situation.

Arun Vignesh CS, Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park said, "The water is receding in the park. We are monitoring the flood situation. So far, nine animals have died including two rhinos due to the floods. While one buffalo and a deer died after drowning in the flood waters," the DFO said. The official said that another deer and one python died after being hit by a vehicle. While a hog deer died during treatment after being rescued from the North bank of the park, he said.

He said that some areas of the park continue to remain flooded. The population of one-horned rhinoceros stood at 2,613 in Kaziranga National Park during the rhino census conducted in 2022.

The rhino count stands at 2613 comprising 866 males, 1049 females, 273 unsexed, 279 juveniles and 146 calves. (ANI)

