Kargil Vijay Diwas: MP CM Chouhan pays tribute to martyrs at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday paid tribute to the bravehearts and martyrs of the Kargil conflict on the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Shaurya Smarak in the state capital Bhopal. On the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "The soldiers who have sacrificed their everything, I pay tribute to them on behalf of the people of the state. We are proud of them who sacrificed everything to make the land of our country free from the enemies. Our army has shown that those who raise their eyes towards Mother India will not be spared."

"Today a glorious, prosperous and powerful India has been built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has become a superpower. We always salute the brave soldiers, all the three divisions of the Indian Armed Forces are protecting the country, we are proud of our soldiers," the CM added. Earlier, on Tuesday, the Army held a press briefing on the commemoration event at Lamochen, Drass. The briefing commenced with an audio-visual narration of the battles showcasing the valour and sacrifice of the jawans in the Kargil conflict as it unfolded in 1999.

The conflict, as has been widely documented, pitted the Indian Army jawans against the Pakistani intruders in the rugged and unforgiving heights of Kargil. In the conflict, which lasted over two months, the Army managed to push back the Pakistani intruders, who had been occupying certain vantage points in Kargil, raising the Tricolour on the territory wrested from the enemy. The conflict played out in the frontlines in the Dras, Kargil and Batalik sectors of Kargil district.

The sombre commemoration of the jawans, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict, took place in the scenic backdrop of the mountains where they had engaged the Pakistani intruders in fierce battles. The sombre notes from the military band added to the sombre mood of the soldiers, who gathered for the commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The event was graced by the presence of the war heroes and Veer Naris, Veer Matas and relatives of the soldiers, who laid down their lives on the line on duty during the conflict. (ANI)

