Left Menu

Adequate and sufficient insurance coverage offered for nuclear incidents: Dr Jitendra Singh

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:11 IST
Adequate and sufficient insurance coverage offered for nuclear incidents: Dr Jitendra Singh
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, there is adequate and sufficient insurance coverage offered for nuclear incidents in the country.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, India has enacted Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act 2010 to provide for civil liability for nuclear damage and prompt compensation to the victims of a nuclear incident through a no-fault liability regime channelling liability to the operator. Under the Act, the operator has to maintain insurance or financial securities or a combination of both, for covering his liability in respect of the nuclear incident. The Act also limits the liability of the nuclear operator for each nuclear incident.

The Minister informed that without any Insurance or financial securities, the nuclear operator cannot operate the nuclear facilities, and the operator is also mandated to renew the insurance policy or financial securities from time to time, before the expiry of the period of validity.

The liability of an operator for each nuclear incident is–

(i)   in respect of nuclear reactors having thermal power equal to or above ten MW, rupees one thousand five hundred crores;

(ii)   in respect of spent fuel reprocessing plants, rupees three hundred crores;

(iii)   in respect of the research reactors having thermal power below ten MW, fuel cycle facilities other than spent fuel reprocessing plants, and transportation of nuclear materials, rupees one hundred crores.

India Nuclear Insurance Pool (INIP) was set up with GIC-re, and several other Indian insurance companies with a capacity of 1500 Crore on 12th June, 2015 to provide insurance to cover the liability as prescribed under CLND act, 2010. In addition to providing coverage for operators’ liability, the INIP will also address liability-related concerns of suppliers (Both Domestic and Foreign). GIC-Re along with Several other Indian insurance companies are currently the participants in the insurance pool.

Under the CLND Act 2010, the Central Government may review the amount of the operator's liability from time to time and may specify, by notification, a higher amount for compensation, if deemed necessary.

India has also ratified Convention for Supplementary Compensation (CSC) in 2016. CSC offers a two-tier system w.r.t the amount of compensation, e.g., Installation state to ensure availability of the amount of compensation at least three hundred million SDR, and international fund for which all contracting parties obliged to contribute the amount based on a formula for calculation of contribution. It aims at increasing the amount of compensation available in the event of a nuclear incident through public funds to be made available by the Contracting Parties on the basis of their installed nuclear capacity and UN rate of assessment.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023