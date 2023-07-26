Highest priority accorded to safety in all aspects of nuclear power: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, highest priority is accorded to safety in all aspects of nuclear power viz. siting, design, construction, commissioning, and operation.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, nuclear power plants are designed adopting safety principles of redundancy, diversity and provide fail-safe design features following a defence-in-depth approach. This ensures that there are multiple barriers between the source of radioactivity and the environment, he added.

The Minister said the operations are performed adopting well laid out procedures by highly qualified, trained and licensed personnel. Appropriate Personal Protection Equipment and monitoring aids are provided to all the personnel working in the nuclear power plants. He also informed that there has been no such incident due to operation of Nuclear Power Plants in the last five years.

(With Inputs from PIB)