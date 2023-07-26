Left Menu

Highest priority accorded to safety in all aspects of nuclear power: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Minister said the operations are performed adopting well laid out procedures by highly qualified, trained and licensed personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:03 IST
Highest priority accorded to safety in all aspects of nuclear power: Dr Jitendra Singh
He also informed that there has been no such incident due to operation of Nuclear Power Plants in the last five years. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, highest priority is accorded to safety in all aspects of nuclear power viz. siting, design, construction, commissioning, and operation.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, nuclear power plants are designed adopting safety principles of redundancy, diversity and provide fail-safe design features following a defence-in-depth approach. This ensures that there are multiple barriers between the source of radioactivity and the environment, he added.

The Minister said the operations are performed adopting well laid out procedures by highly qualified, trained and licensed personnel. Appropriate Personal Protection Equipment and monitoring aids are provided to all the personnel working in the nuclear power plants. He also informed that there has been no such incident due to operation of Nuclear Power Plants in the last five years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023