Patient held for attacking doctor at Delhi hospital

A doctor at a private hospital in Delhi was allegedly attacked by his patient with a knife inside the hospital premises, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday and the doctor did not sustain any fatal injury and got only a minor cut on his thumb as the attacker was caught by guards at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Dr Satnam Chabra, a neurosurgeon was attacked on Tuesday by 21-year-old Rajkumar, whom he had been treating since the year 2021, police said. During a consultation session, Rajkumar allegedly attempted to attack the doctor with a small knife but he was overpowered by hospital staff, according to police.

The police has taken Rajkumar into custody and on the complaint of the doctor, legal action was initiated against him under the Prevention of Violence against Doctors, The Medical Professionals and Medical Institution Bill, 2018. Earlier, in May this year, a doctor on duty was stabbed to death in a government hospital in Kerala's Kottarakara by a patient who was brought there by police for treatment.

On May 11, a representation of doctors under the leadership of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, raising certain demands over the protection of health workers after a doctor was murdered. Following this Kerala government approved an ordinance that seeks to ensure workplace safety in healthcare facilities. A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijayan decided to promulgate the Kerala Health Care Service Workers and Health Care Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Ordinance, 2012.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signed the ordinance that ensures stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to seven years and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh for those found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to doctors, medical students, and others working in the health services sector in the state. (ANI)

