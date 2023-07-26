Left Menu

UP: Man jumps into river with 2-year-old son over dispute with wife

He was upset and jumped into the river at Kolaghat after tying his son with him, the SP said.His seven-year-old daughter has been handed over to relatives by the police.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:58 IST
UP: Man jumps into river with 2-year-old son over dispute with wife
A man on Wednesday jumped into Ramganga river with his two-year-old son over a dispute with his wife, police said.

The man was allegedly upset that his wife had left him for another man she was in a relationship with, they said. Police is still trying to search for the man and the child in the river.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said that Arun (30), a resident of Tillaiya village in Mirzapur area, was upset has his wife left him for another man.

Arun had convinced his wife to return to him earlier too but after staying with him for a night she left him again, he said. He was upset and jumped into the river at Kolaghat after tying his son with him, the SP said.

His seven-year-old daughter has been handed over to relatives by the police. Search is on to trace two two who are missing, they said.

