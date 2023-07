BRIEF-China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Posts FY21 Total Revenue Of RMB2.53 Bln

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * FY21 TOTAL REVENUE RMB2.53 BILLION VERSUS RMB15.49 BILLION

* FY21 LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB56.27 BILLION * FY21 OPERATING LOSS FOR PERIOD RMB53.18 BLN VS LOSS RMB4.61 BLN IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

