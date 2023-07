BRIEF-China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Posts HY22 Loss Attributable RMB13.36 Billion

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : * HY22 TOTAL REVENUE RMB1.51 BILLION VERSUS RMB817.4 MILLION

* HY22 LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB13.36 BILLION * AT PRESENT, THE GROUP'S NEW ENERGY VEHICLE SEGMENT IS PROGRESSING STEADILY.

* HY22 OPERATING LOSS FOR PERIOD RMB 9.11 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB4.67 BLN IN HY21 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)