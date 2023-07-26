Left Menu

AU Commission chair calls on 'treasonous' Niger coup plotters to stop immediately

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:01 IST
The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday strongly condemned what he said appeared to be an attempted coup in Niger and called on the "treasonous" soldiers involved to stop immediately.

