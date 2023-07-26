AU Commission chair calls on 'treasonous' Niger coup plotters to stop immediately
26-07-2023
The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday strongly condemned what he said appeared to be an attempted coup in Niger and called on the "treasonous" soldiers involved to stop immediately.
