One dead in police firing in Bihar’s Katihar during protest against electricity department

One person died on Wednesday after a clash broke out between locals and police in Katihar against the electricity department over inadequate power supply, the police official said. "People pelted stones and vandalised the office of the Electricity Department. One person has died and two are injured in this incident. DM and SP are present on the spot," the Superintendent of Police of Katihar said.

The police official further said that the mob "attacked" the police. In the Barsoi subdivision, on Wednesday afternoon, a large number of people had come to lay siege to the electricity office over the long cuts in power supply.

However, the police opened fire to control the situation. The police further said that the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

"Now the situation is under control," the police added. Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha has slammed the ruling party led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will protest against it over the issue.

"The incident is very painful. I will talk to the administration. If the government will try to muffle the voice of the people who want to demonstrate against it, we will bid it farewell," Sinha said while talking to the reporters. Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary also hit out at the Nitish government over the incident.

"It's unfortunate that the police, under the Nitish Kumar government, are using force against citizens peacefully protesting for their right to electricity. After the jobs, the government is now resorting to shooting those who simply demand electricity in Bihar. A thorough judicial inquiry must be conducted to investigate this incident". (ANI)

