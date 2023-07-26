Left Menu

JK Police freezes bank accounts of notorious drug peddler in Bandipora

The Police has frozen the bank savings of Rs 3,97,604 and seized one auto load carrier bearing registration No. JK15B-4455, valued at about Rs 3,18,000, belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Irshad Ahmad Khan.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has freezed the bank savings and seized a vehicle of a notorious drug peddler in Bandipora, a press release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir police read. The Police has frozen the bank savings of Rs 3,97,604 and seized one auto load carrier bearing registration No. JK15B-4455, valued at about Rs 3,18,000, belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Irshad Ahmad Khan, son of Abdul Samad Khan, resident of Asham Hajin under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the press statement read.

During investigation, it came to light that all these assets were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs, it further mentioned. It also added that the general public have appreciated the action taken by Bandipora police in safeguarding them from the devastating effects of drug abuse and trafficking.

Earlier, last week the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a specialized unit to check the rising menace of drugs, recovered a huge quantity of poppy straw worth lakhs of rupees, police said. According to a spokesperson, the ANTF had received a tip-off that a drug peddler identified as one Tariq Ahmed Malla had concealed a large quantity of poppy straw in his house in Mohanpora Budgam and would attempt to smuggle it.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 02/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station ANTF Srinagar. On receipt of this information, the ANTF team immediately along with a team of local police swung into action and on July 20 raided Malla's house in collaboration with the concerned executive magistrate.

During a search, the ANTF team recovered a huge quantity of poppy straw concealed in polyethylene bags under the tin roof of Malla's house. Locals hailed the efforts of ANTF Kashmir and showed their willingness to support the police to eradicate the menace of drugs from society. Anti-Narcotics Task Force Jammu and Kashmir has appealed to the public to share information regarding such drug dealers active in their respective areas so that appropriate action as warranted under the law is taken against such drug peddlers so that this menace is uprooted from society. (ANI)

