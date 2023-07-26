Rajya Sabha MPs from Northeast urge chairman for short discussion on Manipur issue

Left Menu

The members of Rajya Sabha from the Northeast called on Chairman of the House Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday in Parliament and urged for a short-duration discussion on Manipur.

The members of Rajya Sabha from the Northeast called on Chairman of the House Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday in Parliament and urged for a short-duration discussion on Manipur. "Members of the Rajya Sabha from the Northeast called on the Hon'ble Chairman in Parliament today and requested for a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on issues in Manipur. They urged Members across all party lines to participate in the discussion and give constructive suggestions for tackling the situation in Manipur, which will boost the confidence of people in the state," Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted.

Earlier today, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi submitted a notice for no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha. The decision to bring a no-confidence motion was taken at a meeting of opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance parties held on Tuesday.

Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The opposition parties have also urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. The AAP member was suspended on Monday for "repeatedly violating" directions of the Chair.

Twenty-six opposition parties have named their alliance I.N.D.I.A. The two Houses have witnessed repeated adjournments over opposition demands. The violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. (ANI)

