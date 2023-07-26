Kargil Vijay Diwas: BSF organises exhibition of weapons in Indore

A unit of Border Security Force (BSF) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday organised an exhibition of weapons at a mall in the city on the occasion of 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Central School of Weapons and Tactic (CSWT) and BSF brass band also performed on the occasion. During this, scores of visitors reached there to see the exhibition and watched the performance with great enthusiasm.

BSF Assistant Commandant Gaurav Godbole said, "Performance of BSF brass band and exhibition of weapons has been organised at public places on the occasion Kargil Vijay Diwas in Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. During the time of Kargil War, BSF played its part in Operation Vijay along with the Army with complete loyalty and honesty. Today we are remembering the same Vijay Diwas." The weapons kept in the exhibition are the same with which the Kargil victory was achieved which includes mainly Destroyer Rifle, 84 mm CGRL and 81 mm Mortar, he added.

Tabrez Khan who came to see the exhibition said, "I am feeling very proud that the things which we used to see in films are being seen in front of us today. We are feeling it closely that our soldiers are deployed on the border with such heavy weapons to protect us." Another visitor, Hanika Batra said, "We have seen such weapons only in films. This is a different experience, we saw weapons very closely and picked them up in our hands. We are proud of our Indian soldiers." (ANI)

