Left Menu

MP: Woman held in connection with murder of engineering student in Indore

The murder incident occurred under Vijay Nagar police station limits in the city at around 4 am on Wednesday. The youth who died was identified as Prabhas Pawar (22), a resident of Saket colony in the city. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for the post mortem.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:52 IST
MP: Woman held in connection with murder of engineering student in Indore
DCP Abhishek Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was arrested in connection with the murder of an engineering student in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday, police said. The murder incident occurred under Vijay Nagar police station limits in the city at around 4 am on Wednesday.

The youth who died was identified as Prabhas Pawar (22), a resident of Saket colony in the city. Upon getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

"The engineering student Prabhas along with his three other friends was travelling in a car at around 4:00 am on Wednesday in the city. During this, a woman named Tanya with her three accomplices stopped the car. The woman's accomplice attacked one of Prabhas's friends named Rachit sitting in the car with a knife and after that, the accused stabbed Prabhas, who was sitting behind. As a result of which, Prabhas died on the spot while Rachit was injured in the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Anand said. As per information, Tanya had already known Prabhas and his injured friend.

The police registered a case against Tanya and her three accomplices under section IPC sections 302, 307 and 341 into the matter. The police arrested Tanya so far and further efforts were on to nab the remaining accused, the officer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023