Left Menu

Thyssenkrupp to invest 3 bln euro in green steel plant - econ ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:52 IST
Thyssenkrupp to invest 3 bln euro in green steel plant - econ ministry
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Thyssenkrupp will invest around 3 billion euros in its proposed green steel plant in Duisburg, including over 2 billion euros in government subsidies given EU approval last week, the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The site is due to start operation at the end of 2026 and forms the centre of Thyssenkrupp's effort to decarbonise production at its steel division.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023