Thyssenkrupp to invest 3 bln euro in green steel plant - econ ministry

Thyssenkrupp will invest around 3 billion euros in its proposed green steel plant in Duisburg, including over 2 billion euros in government subsidies given EU approval last week, the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The site is due to start operation at the end of 2026 and forms the centre of Thyssenkrupp's effort to decarbonise production at its steel division.

