Provinces urged to use allocated funds to maintain roads

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has stressed the importance of provinces using their allocated funds to maintain roads.

This was after she noted that the North West’s Roads Maintenance Grant (PRMG) analysis from 2013/14 to 2022/23 financial years indicated that the province consistently rolled over funds.

“The consistent rollover of significant amounts indicated a need for greater fiscal responsibility and effective resource allocation. This discrepancy underscored the importance of enhancing spending efficiency to meet critical road infrastructure demands,” the Minister said.

In light of these findings, the Minister reiterated the importance of prudent financial management and effective utilisation of resources to ensure maximum impact on road maintenance and development.

“Collaborative efforts with the national government and relevant stakeholders were vital in optimising spending and achieving efficient road networks for the benefit of all citizens,” she said.

Chikunga made these remarks on Tuesday during her oversight visit to the North West, which was intended to address concerns surrounding the state of roads and road infrastructure in the province.

Following productive discussions, the ministry, in collaboration with the North West government, reached pivotal resolutions aimed at elevating the quality of roads for the benefit of citizens. The key agreements included:

• Implementation of the national pothole initiative: The ministry will intensify the rollout of Operation Valazonke, the national pothole initiative. The public is urged to utilise the national app to report potholes efficiently.

• Transfer of strategic roads to the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL): The North West will furnish a comprehensive list of strategic roads marked for transfer to SANRAL. These roads will be officially gazetted as national roads and effectively maintained by SANRAL. Additionally, the list will include rural roads intended for block paving, providing cost estimates and indicating funding availability.

• Piloting nano-technology on rural roads: In a ground-breaking step, the ministry committed to pilot the application of Nano-technology on rural roads. This innovative technique reinforces road surfaces, significantly reducing water seepage. The province will identify suitable roads to commence this pilot programme.

• Private sector involvement: To ensure enhanced road maintenance, the ministry will foster collaboration with the private sector. Through a structured process, private companies will have the opportunity to adopt and maintain specific roads. The vested interest of mining and logistics companies in preserving the roads they utilise was recognised. Ongoing discussions with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) are underway to enable tax deductions in accordance with section 18A of the Income Tax Act, rewarding companies investing in road maintenance.

• Mobilisation of yellow plant machinery: To bolster local municipalities in pothole repairs and preventative maintenance, the ministry will mobilise yellow plant machinery. The province is committed to procuring the necessary yellow plant equipment.

• Training and skills development: Prioritising the training of yellow plant fleet operators is paramount to ensure a pool of qualified professionals. The ministry will explore collaboration between the department, the province, and SANRAL to address capacity constraints and promote skills sharing relevant to road maintenance.

• Employment and professional development: Addressing unemployment is a core focus. The ministry will offer opportunities to unemployed graduates, particularly those with engineering qualifications, and actively recruit artisans. Through partnerships with esteemed bodies, like the Engineering Council of South Africa and the Transport Education and Training Authority (TETA), they seek to expand training opportunities and deploy a greater number of professionals.

• Assistance to municipalities: All stakeholders are fully committed to intensifying efforts to support municipalities in identifying unproclaimed roads and ensuring uniform road classification procedures across the province.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)