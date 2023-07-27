Left Menu

Transforming food systems, key to get SDGs back on track: Mohammed

UN News | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:03 IST
Transforming food systems, key to get SDGs back on track: Mohammed
The UN on Wednesday launched an initiative for accelerated transformation in food systems, with the Deputy Secretary-General highlighting key objectives to help get the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track. According to development indicators, almost half of the SDG targets are moderately or severely off track, and 37 per cent are showing no change. "Transforming our food systems is **one key to getting the world back on track and reversing these worrying trends** ," Amina J. Mohammed said at the closing of the UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment, in Rome. ## Investments lacking However, adequate funding remains a major obstacle for countries to improve their food systems and ensure everyone can access nutritious diets. Ms. Mohammed announced the launch of a new initiative to support needed to address the lack of resources and "turn the situation around." The Joint SDG Fund's Window on Food Systems, she added, will bring to life an investment strategy in food systems and "catalyse the rapid and system-wide action needed for food system transformation under the UN Food Systems Hub." ## Food solutions from space Earlier today, the Deputy Secretary-General spoke at an event on the use of space technology for transforming agrifood systems, saying that the profound changes underway in outer space, especially our growing access and use of low- earth orbit, can become game-changers for the 2030 Agenda. "If we can effectively harness its potential, space technology could become among the most significant new technologies for agricultural and agri-food systems and ultimately lead to more sustainable, resilient, and efficient agri-food systems," she said. Space technologies are already increasing the productivity and efficiency of farms – and if fully utilized, they can help farmers increase yields by more than 10 per cent, according to estimates. Space solutions can also cut down costs by up to 20 per cent, including fertilizers, fuel and pesticides – protecting land from degradation, improving soil quality and contributing to climate action through a more sustainable use of Earth's natural resources.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023