Severe thunderstorms blast southern Michigan, cutting power to more than 140,000

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Severe thunderstorms struck southern Michigan on Wednesday, uprooting trees, downing branches and power lines and cutting electricity to more than 140,000 customers, utilities and others reported.

DTE Energy reported nearly 108,000 customers without power as of 5:40 p.m., and Consumers Energy reported more than 32,000 without service.

The National Weather Service reported trees and tree limbs had fallen in the Detroit area, Ann Arbor and other locations across southern Michigan.

The weather service measured a 67 mph (107.83 kilometer-per-hour) wind gust in the Detroit suburb of Romulus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

