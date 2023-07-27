Contraband drugs worth over Rs 54.79 crore seized in Mizoram

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], July 27: In a joint operation, the troops of the Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics Department of Champhai, Mizoram, seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth over Rs 54.79 crore in two separate operations in Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday, according to an official statement. The Assam Rifles, under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), made a recovery on July 26. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department based on specific information.

During the operation, 94940 meth tablets were recovered in the Mualkawi area, and in another operation, 87720 meth tablets were recovered in the Khuangleng area, according to the officials. The entire consignment of Meth tablets is worth Rs 54,79,80,000, and the recovered consignment has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal proceedings, the official added.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. (ANI)

