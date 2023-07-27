Left Menu

Team of INDIA alliance MPs to visit Manipur on July 29,30

A team of opposition MPs belonging to I.N.D.I.A is slated to visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state, which has seen ethnic violence

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:01 IST
Team of INDIA alliance MPs to visit Manipur on July 29,30
Opposition leaders in a meeting (File Photo/AN. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of opposition MPs belonging to I.N.D.I.A is slated to visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state, which has seen ethnic violence. The visit comes even as the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has accepted the notice given by the opposition parties for no-confidence motion against the government.

The opposition leaders have said that they decided to go for no-confidence motion to seek reply from the government and the Prime Minister on various issues including the situation in Manipur. Opposition parties have been protesting in Rajya Sabha over their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from the Prime Minister.

"A team of INDIA alliance MPs will visit Manipur on July 29, 30," an opposition leader said. Oppsition parties have been pressing for their demand since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The government has said it is ready for debate on the issue but the opposition has inisisted on debate under adjournment motion.

Both Houses of Parliament saw disruptions on Thursday also. Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Manipur and announced several steps to restore peace. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited the state in June.

Twenty-six opposition parties had named their alliance as I.N.D.I.A during their meeting in Bengaluru earlier this month.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023