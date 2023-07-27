Left Menu

Delhi: Yamuna's water level breaches danger mark again

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:24 IST
Yamuna water level rises. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The water level of River Yamuna surges again, as it was recorded at 205.83 at 10:00 am on Thursday.  Notably, the danger mark of the Yamuna is 205.33 meters. After days of receding, the Yamuna water level in the national capital once again crossed the danger mark amid incessant rains in Delhi and adjoining areas.

In the NCR, the Hindon River also witnessed a rise in the water level. Visuals showed that the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged following the surged water level due to which many vehicles got stuck in the water.

Earlier, Yamuna's water level in Delhi dropped below the danger mark on Tuesday, the level was recorded at 205.32 metres at 7 pm. On Monday, the water level in Yamuna was at 206.56 metres, above the danger level mark.

The rise in water level has been a matter of concern as it has led to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions. The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

