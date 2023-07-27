19-year-old Naval sailor found dead onboard INS Vikrant

A 19-year-old Indian Navy sailor was found hanging onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, Indian Navy said. According to the Navy, it appears to be a case of suicide.

"Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered," an official statement said. A case has been registered with the local police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)