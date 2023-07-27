Putin: Russia can replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa, will supply 6 countries for free

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a summit with African leaders in St Petersburg on Thursday that Russia is able to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa, and that Moscow would be ready to start supplying grain for free to six African countries within three to four months.

He named the countries as Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea and said they would get 25,000-50,000 tonnes each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)