Putin: Russia can replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa, will supply 6 countries for free
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:01 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin told a summit with African leaders in St Petersburg on Thursday that Russia is able to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa, and that Moscow would be ready to start supplying grain for free to six African countries within three to four months.
He named the countries as Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea and said they would get 25,000-50,000 tonnes each.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at Angarsk oil refinery in Russia's Siberia - local governor
NATO wants to put more troops on border with Russia - Russia ambassador to US
Russia keeps air strikes on Kyiv as NATO meets
Russia's Lavrov: Ukraine conflict will not end until West drops plans to defeat Moscow
Fire extinguished at Angarsk oil refinery in Russia's Siberia - local governor