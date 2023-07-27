Zara owner Inditex to stop sourcing from Myanmar
Zara owner Inditex is in the process of stopping sourcing from Myanmar, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as a result of a campaign by global workers' union IndustriALL to convince companies to divest from the country. "Inditex is in the process of a phased and responsible exit from Myanmar, following IndustriALL’s call," a company spokesperson wrote in an email. News site Sourcing Journal reported last month that Inditex planned to exit Myanmar.
"Inditex is in the process of a phased and responsible exit from Myanmar, following IndustriALL’s call," a company spokesperson wrote in an email. "As a result, we continue to reduce the number of active manufacturers in the country." Inditex did not give a timeline for its exit. It does not publish a list of suppliers, so it was not immediately clear how many factories in Myanmar were supplying the fast-fashion giant.
Myanmar, a major producer of garments for Western brands and retailers, has been run by a military junta since a February 2021 coup. News site Sourcing Journal reported last month that Inditex planned to exit Myanmar.
