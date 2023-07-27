Left Menu

Zara owner Inditex to stop sourcing from Myanmar

Zara owner Inditex is in the process of stopping sourcing from Myanmar, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as a result of a campaign by global workers' union IndustriALL to convince companies to divest from the country. "Inditex is in the process of a phased and responsible exit from Myanmar, following IndustriALL’s call," a company spokesperson wrote in an email. News site Sourcing Journal reported last month that Inditex planned to exit Myanmar.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:17 IST
Zara owner Inditex to stop sourcing from Myanmar
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Zara owner Inditex is in the process of stopping sourcing from Myanmar, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as a result of a campaign by global workers' union IndustriALL to convince companies to divest from the country.

"Inditex is in the process of a phased and responsible exit from Myanmar, following IndustriALL’s call," a company spokesperson wrote in an email. "As a result, we continue to reduce the number of active manufacturers in the country." Inditex did not give a timeline for its exit. It does not publish a list of suppliers, so it was not immediately clear how many factories in Myanmar were supplying the fast-fashion giant.

Myanmar, a major producer of garments for Western brands and retailers, has been run by a military junta since a February 2021 coup. News site Sourcing Journal reported last month that Inditex planned to exit Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023