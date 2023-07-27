Left Menu

Ladakh: Zoji La tunnel expected to be completed by Dec 2030, say Officials

The official said that the tunnel will "facilitate military movement" and "holds significance from the security viewpoint of India".

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:19 IST
Ladakh: Zoji La tunnel expected to be completed by Dec 2030, say Officials
Zojila Pass tunnel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zoji La Tunnel, which is said to establish all-weather connectivity between the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, is expected to be completed by December 2030, an army official said on Thursday. Captain IK Singh, office-in charge, of Border Roads Organisation told ANI, "The revised length of the tunnel is 13. 15 km. The total length is 14.15 km. It is a horseshoe-shaped shaft single tube and a two-lane road tunnel."

Singh said, "The proposed date of completion of the tunnel is December 2026 and now the Construction company has set a new date, December 2030." Elaborating on the advantages of the Zoji La tunnel Singh said, "It takes 3-4 hours to cross Zoji La. Once the tunnel is completed, the time travel will be reduced to 15 minutes".

The official said that once the tunnel is completed, it will "facilitate military movement" and "holds significance from the security viewpoint of India". The project includes a Smart Tunnel (SCADA) system, which has been constructed using the new Austrian tunnelling method. It is equipped with facilities like CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply, and ventilation, the official added.

The Zoji La Pass, situated between Srinagar and Leh, is a key route for the movement of the military, especially during winter. Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), is executing Zoji La Tunnel.

Earlier in May 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project. The tunnel said to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh (Ladakh plateau) on National Highway-1 will provide all-weather safe connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023