Centre has championed farmers' cause for nine years: PM Modi

The Centre has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years and created arrangements from seed to market for them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while dedicating 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation.

Addressing a programme here, Modi described the PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) as one-stop centres for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity.

India, he said, could only develop when its villages do and his government was working to provide in villages every facility that is available in cities.

From information on agri-inputs such as fertilisers, seeds, and implements to testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilisers, and information regarding various government schemes, PMKSKs are envisaged to become a reliable support system for farmers in the country, a government statement said. They will also ensure regular capacity building of fertiliser retailers at block/district level outlets, the statement added. Apart from dedicating the PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation, Modi also launched Urea Gold - a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur and released the 14th installment amount under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer.

''Our government will not allow farmers to suffer due to the price of urea,'' Modi said while launching Urea Gold, whose introduction will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil. Farmers in India, he elaborated, get a sack of urea for Rs 266. This is available for about Rs 800 in Pakistan, for Rs 720 in Bangladesh and Rs 2,100 in China.

The Urea Gold fertiliser is more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea, improves nitrogen use efficiency in plants, reduces the consumption of fertiliser, and enhances crop quality, the government statement said. During the programme, the prime minister also onboarded 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the statement said.

ONDC empowers FPOs with direct access to digital marketing, online payment, Business-to-business (B2B) and Business-to-consumer transactions, and encourages local value addition, it added.

At the event here, the prime minister also virtually inaugurated five new medical colleges in Rajasthan at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and laid the foundation stone for seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk. The five medical colleges inaugurated by the prime minister have been developed at a cumulative cost of over Rs 1,400 crore, while the seven medical colleges whose foundation stones were laid will be built at a cumulative cost of Rs 2,275 crore. The establishment of these 12 new medical colleges, being set up under a centrally sponsored scheme, would increase the number of MBBS seats in the state to 6,275 seats from 1,750 seats in 2013-14. Modi also inaugurated six Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur districts and Kendriya Vidyalaya at Tivri in Jodhpur during the programme. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to problems in his feet, Modi said about the Congress leader, adding, ''He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health.'' Earlier in the day, Gehlot alleged that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had cancelled his speech at the Sikar event. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), however, said it was informed by Gehlot's office that he will not be able to attend the programme. It also said he was ''most welcome'' to join the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)