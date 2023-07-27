Left Menu

Zara owner Inditex says it will stop buying clothes from Myanmar

Zara owner Inditex is in the process of stopping purchases from Myanmar, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as a result of a campaign by global workers' union IndustriALL to convince companies to divest from the country. Spanish fast-fashion retailer Mango told Reuters it has stopped sourcing from Myanmar.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:04 IST
Zara owner Inditex says it will stop buying clothes from Myanmar
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Zara owner Inditex is in the process of stopping purchases from Myanmar, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as a result of a campaign by global workers' union IndustriALL to convince companies to divest from the country. "Inditex is in the process of a phased and responsible exit from Myanmar, following IndustriALL's call," a company spokesperson wrote in an email. "As a result, we continue to reduce the number of active manufacturers in the country."

Inditex did not give a timeline for its exit. It does not publish a list of suppliers, so it was not immediately clear how many factories in Myanmar are supplying the fast-fashion giant. Myanmar, a major producer of garments for Western brands and retailers, has been run by a military junta since a February 2021 coup. IndustriALL argues that labour rights have been eroded since then.

Brands and retailers have been under pressure to disengage, but their exit could cause job losses and further economic pain for workers. Spanish fast-fashion retailer Mango told Reuters it has stopped sourcing from Myanmar. Inditex has an agreement with IndustriALL since 2007, which it renewed in 2022, according to its annual report. The agreement commits the company to maintain dialogue with trade unions and to address the needs of workers throughout the supply chain.

The European Union funds a project in Myanmar called MADE, a successor to the Smart Factories project that worked to improve conditions in the country's garment factories. Seventeen retails, including H&M, Adidas, Bestseller and other brands, are members of MADE. "The EU and MADE partners believe that the interests of workers are best served by ongoing sourcing from the country, provided that this is pursued responsibly," Mario Ronconi, head of unit at the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships, wrote in a June 28 letter to the president of the Industrial Workers' Federation of Myanmar, shared with Reuters by IndustriALL.

News site Sourcing Journal reported last month that Inditex planned to exit Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023