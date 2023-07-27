Ukrainian parliament accepts resignation of culture minister - lawmaker

Ukraine's parliament voted on Thursday to accept the resignation of Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, a lawmaker said.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament, said on the Telegram messaging app that the chamber would not consider the appointment of a replacement for Tkachenko on Thursday and was unlikely to do so this week.

