Delhi: Yamuna's water level breaches danger mark again, flows at 205.98 meters

In the NCR, the Hindon River also witnessed a rise in the water level flooding several low-laying and flood plains of Noida. 

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:20 IST
Delhi: Yamuna's water level breaches danger mark again, flows at 205.98 meters
Yamuna water level rises (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
After days of receding, the Yamuna water level in the national capital once again breached the danger mark amid incessant rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday. The water level of Yamuna River was recorded at a level of 205.98 meters at 4 pm on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was recorded at 205.83 meters at 10:00 am, officials said.

Notably, the danger mark of the Yamuna is 205.33 meters. In the NCR, the Hindon River also witnessed a rise in the water level flooding several low-laying and flood plains of Noida.

Visuals showed that the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged following the surged water level due to which many vehicles got stuck in the water. Earlier, Yamuna's water level in Delhi dropped below the danger mark on Tuesday, the level was recorded at 205.32 metres at 7 pm.

The rise in water level has been a matter of concern as it has led to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions. The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

