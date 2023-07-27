UP Govt considers expanding Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana to cover 75 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government is considering a proposal to expand the Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana scheme to help 5,000 children across all 75 districts in the state, according to officials. The state government has started the Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana, aiming to end child labour. "Presently, child labourers from 20 districts across different divisions are benefiting from this scheme. The proposal for expansion of the scheme is currently under the consideration of the CM. Once it receives his approval, the scheme will be implemented in all 75 districts of UP, connecting 5,000 children from all 75 districts with the scheme," said Additional Chief Secretary Anil Kumar.

Under the scheme, working boys and girls are entitled to receive Rs 1,000 and Rs 1200 monthly. The objective behind Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana is to provide compensation for the income of the eligible working children so that they could get enrolled in schools and focus on their studies.

Eligible children falling within the age group of 8 to 18 years, engaged in work within the organized or unorganized sectors, and contributing to their family's income can benefit from this initiative. The sectors covered include agriculture, non-agriculture, self-employment, home-based establishments, domestic work, and other forms of labour. The scheme was started by the UP government in the year 2020 during the Covid period. Subsequently, the Labor Department set a target to register 2,000 children under the scheme and also achieved it. Given the scheme's effectiveness and positive outcomes, various organizations and institutions have offered suggestions to expand its coverage, said officials.

Under the Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana, the beneficiary boys and girls will receive financial assistance of Rs12,000 and Rs 14,400 annually. Beneficiaries who continue their education up to Class 8,9 and 10, under the working boy/girl and adolescent/teenager scheme, will receive Rs 6000 for passing Class 8, Rs 6000 for passing Class 9, and Rs 6000 for passing Class 10. Moreover, an additional incentive of Rs 6000 is also being provided to encourage their continued education. The amount of financial assistance will be provided to the covered beneficiary working child or adolescent only till the completion of a maximum of 5 years or class-10 education (whichever is earlier).

The only condition for receiving the benefits of all the financial assistance under the scheme will be that the beneficiary working boy/ girl and adolescent maintain 70 per cent attendance in the school, which will be certified by the headmaster of the concerned school under the scheme's arrangement. All the beneficiaries receiving financial assistance will be registered with their Aadhaar number on the e-tracking system related to the scheme. In respect of those beneficiaries who do not have an Aadhaar number, it will be necessary to obtain their Aadhaar number within 3 months of joining the scheme.

Before providing any kind of financial assistance, it will be necessary to have the Aadhaar number of the beneficiary. The amount of financial assistance will be transferred to the bank account of the concerned beneficiary and a message will be sent to their registered mobile phone. The Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana has specific criteria for families of working children/adolescents to be eligible for its benefits. Under this, families in which the mother or father or both have passed away will be eligible to take advantage of the scheme.

Apart from this, families where mother or father or both are permanently disabled will also be eligible. On the other hand, such families where the woman or mother is the head of the family and such families where mother or father or both are suffering from any serious incurable disease, will also be eligible to take advantage of the scheme. Apart from this, working children of landless families will also be able to become beneficiaries, said officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)